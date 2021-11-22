California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,402 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Ready Capital worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ready Capital by 6.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ready Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ready Capital by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,639,000 after acquiring an additional 56,892 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Ready Capital by 54.4% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RC opened at $15.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

RC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

