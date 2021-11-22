California State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 338.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 43,311 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Desktop Metal by 197.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 83,774 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Desktop Metal by 255.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 729,827 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $6.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DM has been the topic of several research reports. Cross Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Desktop Metal Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.