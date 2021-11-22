California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of TrueBlue worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TBI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TrueBlue by 4,145.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TrueBlue by 65.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 189,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 74,879 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in TrueBlue by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TrueBlue by 12.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

TBI stock opened at $26.31 on Monday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $933.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). TrueBlue had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $577.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on TBI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TrueBlue currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

