Callisto Network (CLO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.57 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $24.57 million and approximately $57,124.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,145.63 or 0.07280279 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00085920 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

