Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Short Interest Update

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,710,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the October 14th total of 7,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 21.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 3,685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 578,449 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 50.8% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after buying an additional 283,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after buying an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 391.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 242,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $42.36 on Monday. Camping World has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist reduced their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.
