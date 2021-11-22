Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Short Interest Update

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,710,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the October 14th total of 7,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 21.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 3,685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 578,449 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 50.8% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after buying an additional 283,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after buying an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 391.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 242,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $42.36 on Monday. Camping World has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camping World will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist reduced their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

