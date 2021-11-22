Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price upped by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.33.

Shares of CWB traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,857. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$27.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.56.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$263.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$256.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.8203334 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total value of C$99,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at C$291,971.20. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Gallagher sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total transaction of C$74,440.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$159,679.80. Insiders have sold 12,205 shares of company stock worth $473,779 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

