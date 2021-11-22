Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 14th total of 66,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,195,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000.

NASDAQ CADL opened at $10.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Candel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CADL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Candel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Candel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

