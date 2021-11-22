Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Up 9.3%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) shot up 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $10.95. 248,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,841,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOEV. Zacks Investment Research raised Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price objective on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canoo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.18.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

