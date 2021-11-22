Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Up 9.3%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) shot up 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $10.95. 248,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,841,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GOEV. Zacks Investment Research raised Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price objective on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canoo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.
