Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Jaguar Health, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jaguar Health in a research report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.90). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Jaguar Health’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 205.92% and a negative net margin of 612.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ JAGX opened at $1.51 on Monday. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 6,865.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,583,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,790,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,598 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,883,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,334,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 472,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

