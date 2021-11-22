Capital CS Group LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,957 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000. NVIDIA accounts for 1.7% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in NVIDIA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 291.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 40,303 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 287.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,331 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $15.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $345.24. 801,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,991,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $336.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.60. The company has a market capitalization of $860.34 billion, a PE ratio of 119.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.70%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

