Capital Insight Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $198,213,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.4% in the third quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,006 shares of company stock worth $291,672,399 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,684.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,402.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,398.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

