Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $63.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.03. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

