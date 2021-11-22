Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,076,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $256.86 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $195.30 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.