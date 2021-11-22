Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $410.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $410.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.