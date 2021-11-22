Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 3,350 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH stock opened at $81.59 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

