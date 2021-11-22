Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 721 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

VTI stock opened at $242.02 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $183.37 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.73 and a 200 day moving average of $226.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

