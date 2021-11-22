Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,258 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $25,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $412,006,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $189,767,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 30,854.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 791,732 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS opened at $208.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $181.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.27 and its 200 day moving average is $201.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

