Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,299 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Cummins worth $19,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $223.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.29. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.41 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

