Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.88 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,818 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.71. The company has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

