Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $23.60 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $23,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 44.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 42,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO stock opened at $55.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $238.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,170 shares of company stock worth $4,135,496 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

