Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $24.43 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $472.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $451.88 and its 200-day moving average is $440.19. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $356.17 and a twelve month high of $472.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

