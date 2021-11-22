Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $32.11 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.1% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $32,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $116.96 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $84.57 and a one year high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

