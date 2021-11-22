Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 119,013 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 119,013 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,581,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Best Buy by 359.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy stock opened at $137.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.36. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $137.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.31.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.