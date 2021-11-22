Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 25,482 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,482 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $81.27 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average is $82.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

