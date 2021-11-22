Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for VICI Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VICI. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

VICI stock opened at $28.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,461,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,928,000 after purchasing an additional 188,694 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 89,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 674,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,171,000 after acquiring an additional 525,676 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

