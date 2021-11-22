Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report issued on Friday, November 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.47. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist increased their target price on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $34.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,392,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,786,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 198.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $862,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 156.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 109,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

