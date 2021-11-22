Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSWC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of CSWC opened at $27.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 48.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

In other Capital Southwest news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Thomas III bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,359.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,436 shares of company stock valued at $228,729 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

