Cardano Achieves Market Cap of $60.79 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00003107 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion and $1.58 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.86 or 0.00227889 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00037513 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.88 or 0.00798245 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000640 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00015841 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00073929 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000546 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,719,282,563 coins and its circulating supply is 33,313,246,915 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

