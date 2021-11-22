Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,253 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up 1.1% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,286. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.73.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.65%.

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

