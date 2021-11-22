Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.62

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.62 and last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

CSII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $966.33 million, a P/E ratio of -44.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,866,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 162,229 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

