CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will report sales of $49.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.90 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $44.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $192.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.24 million to $192.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $203.03 million, with estimates ranging from $198.59 million to $210.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CareTrust REIT.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $20.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.05. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.