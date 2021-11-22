Carry Reaches Market Capitalization of $107.98 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Carry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Carry has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $107.98 million and $18.22 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.11 or 0.00105668 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00017766 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,757,750,011 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

