Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Price Target Cut to $6.50

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

CASA traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,169. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $462,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 10.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Casa Systems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 11.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 334.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

