Cash Tech Price Down 29.5% Over Last 7 Days (CATE)

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, Cash Tech has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cash Tech has a market cap of $113,313.99 and approximately $3,143.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cash Tech coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cash Tech alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00046972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.58 or 0.00229156 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00088356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cash Tech Coin Profile

CATE is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Cash Tech Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cash Tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cash Tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cash Tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cash Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cash Tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.