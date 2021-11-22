Casino Betting Coin (CBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.82 Million

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Casino Betting Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. Casino Betting Coin has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and $24,828.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00047219 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.00225315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00087856 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Coin Profile

Casino Betting Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

