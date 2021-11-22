Casper (CSPR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $121.63 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Casper has a total market cap of $455.45 million and $121.63 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00069146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00073606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00091271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.49 or 0.07225593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,764.57 or 0.99686063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,490,907,027 coins and its circulating supply is 2,539,026,432 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

