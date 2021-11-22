Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Cassava Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 344.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $53.19 on Monday. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $146.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -96.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 28,866 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 22,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. 27.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

