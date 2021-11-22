Castweet Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Castweet coin can now be bought for about $0.0657 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. Castweet has a market cap of $117,833.71 and approximately $261.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Castweet has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.15 or 0.00327214 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00093933 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

