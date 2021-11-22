Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the October 14th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Catcha Investment stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71. Catcha Investment has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Catcha Investment in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Catcha Investment in the third quarter valued at about $660,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Catcha Investment in the third quarter valued at about $731,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Catcha Investment in the second quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Catcha Investment in the second quarter valued at about $966,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

