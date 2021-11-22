Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Sets New 52-Week High at $130.98

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE:CBOE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $130.98 and last traded at $126.87, with a volume of 567067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.48.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.39.

About Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

