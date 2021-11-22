CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 49,909 shares.The stock last traded at $30.52 and had previously closed at $29.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $755.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. CBTX had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CBTX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBTX by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 47,662 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in CBTX during the 1st quarter worth $1,530,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CBTX by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBTX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,472,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

