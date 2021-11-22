CCUniverse Hits Market Capitalization of $11,388.67 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $11,388.67 and $7.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005241 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000159 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About CCUniverse

UVU is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

