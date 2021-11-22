Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Trading Down 1.9%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.50 and last traded at $58.50. Approximately 4,281 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.65.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.88.

About Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

