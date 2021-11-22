Celo (CELO) Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $93.41 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.56 or 0.00009893 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00069775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00073456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00092746 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.24 or 0.07208291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,275.63 or 1.00080818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,297,758 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

