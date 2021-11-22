CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,265,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 374,194 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of CEMEX worth $27,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Shares of CX opened at $6.16 on Monday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.