Centaur Hits Market Cap of $4.65 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Centaur has a total market cap of $4.65 million and $454,388.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Centaur has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00047551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.98 or 0.00227149 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00088254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,371,875,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

