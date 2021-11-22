Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Down 8%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s stock price was down 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30. Approximately 1,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 198,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tia L. Bush acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $282,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,000 shares of company stock worth $464,540.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,251,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,887,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,785,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

