Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 18,364 shares.The stock last traded at $41.31 and had previously closed at $41.23.

Get Central Securities alerts:

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CET. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in Central Securities by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 417,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after buying an additional 31,056 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Central Securities by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Central Securities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Central Securities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Central Securities by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.