Centrality (CENNZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $266.93 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Centrality has a market capitalization of $266.93 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Centrality has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00047548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.54 or 0.00228399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00088127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

