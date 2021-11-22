Centrica’s (CNA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Centrica (LON:CNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the integrated energy company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CNA. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Centrica from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Centrica to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 83.17 ($1.09).

CNA stock traded down GBX 1.28 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 66.22 ($0.87). 7,508,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,892,057. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 2.45. Centrica has a 52 week low of GBX 39.84 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 69.82 ($0.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.10.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

